Hong Kong stocks close higher

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares ended with gains on Thursday, enjoying a late rally after spending much of the day in the red, as tech firms enjoyed a much-needed bounce on bargain-buying.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.72 percent, or 165.61 points, to 23,072.86.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.25 percent, or 9.10 points, to 3,586.08, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.10 percent, or 2.36 points, to 2,481.33.