ANL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
ASL 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.53%)
AVN 102.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.57%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
FFL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.98%)
GGGL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.05%)
GGL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.03%)
GTECH 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.29%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.24%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.18%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.73%)
MLCF 35.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.74%)
PACE 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
PIBTL 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.44%)
PRL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.78%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.32%)
TELE 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
TPL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.64%)
TPLP 32.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.31%)
TREET 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
TRG 114.33 Decreased By ▼ -9.11 (-7.38%)
UNITY 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.21%)
WAVES 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (9.17%)
YOUW 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (8.51%)
BR100 4,645 Decreased By -38.7 (-0.83%)
BR30 19,473 Decreased By -742.8 (-3.67%)
KSE100 45,172 Decreased By -235.7 (-0.52%)
KSE30 17,798 Decreased By -71.9 (-0.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,955
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,299,848
1,08524hr
Sindh
484,226
Punjab
446,300
Balochistan
33,654
Islamabad
108,984
KPK
181,573
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

French bank SocGen's ALD car leasing unit to buy LeasePlan for 4.9bn euros

Reuters 06 Jan 2022

PARIS: French bank Societe Generale said its car leasing division ALD had agreed to buy the company Lease Plan for 4.9 billion euros ($5.5 billion), creating a new market leader in its area and boosting value for SocGen shareholders.

SocGen said the deal would result in a new, enlarged company with a total combined fleet of around 3.5 million vehicles, and would be an earnings accretive transaction.

The takeover will give SocGen's ALD division more scale as they change their fleet of vehicles to take in more electric cars, and it also comes some four years after Societe Generale floated a minority stake in ALD at 14.30 euros a share, a level below which the stock has been largely trading ever since.

The LeasePlan acquisition also comes with SocGen having cash to deploy after selling non-core assets such as its asset management arm Lyxor in recent years.

SocGen Chief Executive Frederic Oudea is in the midst of a broader strategy revamp at the bank - started in 2018 - which he is hoping can shore up his legacy before his term expires in 2023.

SocGen's share price is still well below where it was when Oudea took over, although it has rallied around 90% in the past year as it rebounded from trading losses at the start of the COVID pandemic.

"This proposed transaction is a major step for ALD and for the Societe Generale group. Over the past 10 years, thanks to long-term vision and rigorous execution, we have positioned ALD to take advantage of the tremendous growth potential in the sustainable mobility market," said SocGen CEO Frederic Oudea.

SocGen said it would hold a majority 53 percent stake in the new entity formed by ALD's takeover of LeasePlan.

It added that the LeasePlan takeover would result in a net earnings per share accretion of more than 20% for the new company formed by the deal in 2023, as well as resulting in a boost of more than 5% in net earnings per share for SocGen from 2024.

Societe Generale

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

French bank SocGen's ALD car leasing unit to buy LeasePlan for 4.9bn euros

Pulses, rice, eggs, chicken: Hike in prices blamed on seasonal factors

SBP cuts realization period for exporters by 60 days

Roosevelt Hotel New York: ECC directs Aviation Div to plan refinancing of $142m

ECC approves import of 50,000MT of urea from China

FY23 budget: Remaining GST exemptions to be withdrawn: FBR chief

Educational institutions in Punjab to reopen tomorrow: Murad Raas

Passage of money bill: Senate panel concerned at ‘after-effects’

H1 trade deficit widens 106.4pc to $25.48bn YoY

Bitcoin, ether near multi-month lows following hawkish Fed minutes

High urea, DAP prices: Country seen missing Rabi crops’ targets

Read more stories