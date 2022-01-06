ANL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.01%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.6%)
AVN 100.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-2.32%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
FFL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.94%)
FNEL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.79%)
GGGL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.92%)
GGL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.23%)
GTECH 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.35%)
KEL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
KOSM 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.49%)
MLCF 35.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.83%)
PACE 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.68%)
PIBTL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.05%)
PRL 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.96%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 34.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
TELE 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.91%)
TPL 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.88%)
TPLP 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.07%)
TREET 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.82%)
TRG 115.10 Decreased By ▼ -8.34 (-6.76%)
UNITY 28.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.7%)
WAVES 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
WTL 2.46 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (12.84%)
YOUW 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (9.7%)
BR100 4,655 Decreased By -29.2 (-0.62%)
BR30 19,698 Decreased By -518.3 (-2.56%)
KSE100 45,236 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.38%)
KSE30 17,802 Decreased By -68.7 (-0.38%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,955
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,299,848
1,08524hr
Sindh
484,226
Punjab
446,300
Balochistan
33,654
Islamabad
108,984
KPK
181,573
Technology stocks pull Australian shares lower after hawkish Fed minutes

Reuters 06 Jan 2022

Australian shares dropped on Thursday, as technology stocks tracked overnight losses on the Nasdaq index after minutes from the Federal Reserve's meeting signalled that the US central bank may raise interest rates sooner than expected.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.8% at 7,504.8 by 2343 GMT, after settling 0.3% lower on Wednesday.

Technology stocks fell as much as 4.3% to hit their lowest since July last year, with buy now, pay later bellwether Afterpay sinking 11% to its lowest since Sept. 14, 2020.

Novonix Ltd and Altium Ltd dropped 3.3% and 4.4%, respectively.

Major indexes on Wall Street ended sharply lower after minutes from the Fed's meeting offered details on its shift last month toward a more hawkish monetary policy.

"With both the inflation and employment goals of the Fed pretty much met, we are very close to the point of rate hikes," analysts at ING Economics said in a note.

"We suspect March is too early for a rate hike, given the lack of visibility caused by Omicron, but May is clearly on the cards," they added.

The heavyweight financial sub-index fell 0.6%, driven lower by losses in the "Big Four" banks.

Gold explorers slid 1.7%, underpinned by weaker bullion prices. Newcrest Mining declined as much as 2.2% to post its biggest intraday loss since Dec. 15, 2021.

Separately, digital payments and lending firm Latitude Group Holdings offered to buy Humm Group's consumer unit, including its buy now, pay later business, for A$335 million ($241.8 million).

Miners advanced 0.4%, benefiting from strong iron ore prices.

Rio Tinto rose as much as 2.8% to its highest since October last year.

Meanwhile, daily COVID-19 cases hit a record for a third day on Wednesday.

Officials reported a record 64,774 new cases, exceeding Tuesday's tally of around 47,800.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.8% to 13043.34.

Australian shares

