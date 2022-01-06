PM welcomes PTI’s funding scrutiny by ECP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday welcomed scrutiny of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) overseas funding by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

In a series of tweets, the prime minister expressed the hope that similar examination of funding of two other political parties including Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) would also be carried out by the ECP.

He said that from this exercise, the people saw PTI as the only political entity, which had proper and legitimate donor base unlike the other two.

With scrutiny of the two other political parties, the public would differentiate between proper political fundraising and extortion of money from capitalists and vested interests in exchange of favours at the nation’s expense, he added.

“I welcome ECP’s scrutiny of PTI’s funding through donations from Overseas Pakistanis. The more our accounts are scrutinised the more factual clarity will emerge for nation to see how PTI is the only political party with proper donor base premised on proper political fundraising,” the prime minister posted on his tweeter handle.

“I look forward to seeing similar ECP scrutiny on funding of 2 other major pol (political) parties - PPP & PMLN. This will allow nation to see difference between proper pol (political) fundraising & extortion of money from crony capitalists & vested interests in exchange for favours at nation’s expense,” he further tweeted.