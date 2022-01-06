We aim to keep our options open to send govt packing: Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Wednesday, said that all the constitutional options to send Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government home were open including vote of no-confidence and mass resignations from the National Assembly.

He said this, while responding to a question, during a joint press conference with Chairman Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP). He said that the PDM was struggling for the supremacy of the constitution and all the laws from federal to provincial level must be made in accordance with the constitution.

He said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s scrutiny committee report is an eye opener for everybody as Prime Minister Imran Khan hid 53 bank accounts from the ECP, thus, proving the fact Imran Khan’s entire family is “a thief”.

He said that even slight indications of embezzlement in funds is a serious issue as several suspected individuals and organisations provided funds from other countries.

He accused Imran Khan of working and protecting interests of foreign powers and expressed reservations over delay in proceedings of the case.

Responding to the questions regarding the rumours of a deal between the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N)’s supremo Nawaz Sharif and the establishment, Maulana said that being the head of the PDM of which the PML-N is the main ally he was totally unaware of any deal.

He added like other people of the country, he was also hearing this through media, while being the head of the opposition alliance, he was not aware of any such development.

The JUI-F head further said that Imran Khan is not concerned by issues faced by the country and this government is negatively affecting the future of Pakistan.

While criticising the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said that the corruption of all the politicians of the country cannot compete with the corruption of Imran Khan.

He mentioned that in Sindh and the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) are making such legislation in which the powers of local bodies are being reduced, Mustafa Kamal’s position has weight, and legislation should be in accordance with the constitution.

The PDM chief said that the PTI has been exposed in the foreign funding case. It has been proved that he was brought in an incompetent manner. It has been proved that the whole family of Imran Khan is “a thief” and an international lobby is behind the establishment of his rule.

On the occasion, Mustafa Kamal congratulated the Maulana on attaining victory in the KPK elections.

He mentioned that the needs of the young people are not being fulfilled.

The provincial government does not want to distribute the power to the local government across Sindh, due to which the frustration could be found in the young people of the province.

Fazlur Rehman stated that the government has brought inflation, poverty, and economic instability to the country. Criticising the mini-budget, he mentioned that the State Bank will go under the custody of the IMF, while the government will have to take the debt from commercial banks. He added that the PDM is independent.

