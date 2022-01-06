PARTLY FACETIOUS: A battle royale is ongoing?

“There is a battle royale ongoing here…”

“See it’s a battle of the kursi, chair, and in politics a kursi indicates an entire range of protocols and…”

“I would have thought chair implied power to do things not just protocol…”

“One chair has protocol and the other has…”

“Stop right there… I wasn’t referring to what you seem to be referring to when I said a battle royale is ongoing because logic tells us that protocol will always lose to power…”

“Oh you were referring to the battle of the narrative?”

“No, because The Khan doesn’t seem to realize that inflation is not about narrative, and that too delivered by those he pays out of the taxpayers’ cash but about what each and every Pakistani experiences first hand when he goes to the market with his limited rupees…”

“I get it, the battle royale is about the foreign funding case and I need I add the Khan seemed rattled and claimed that the money was from overseas Pakistanis who will have the right to vote and not from foreign governments…”

“You should believe that because our relations with other countries are kinda at a low ebb – the US President isn’t calling, The Khan refers to Modi as a fascist which I am sure doesn’t endear him to Modi, Macron, The Khan claims should understand Muslim sentiments, the Chinese are upset at our failure to meet our contractual obligations under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, the Saudis gave us $ 3 billion but look at the conditions and…”

“And the Taliban leaders referred to the fencing of our border as an illegal activity…”

“I hear that has been resolved but that is not why I said there is a battle royale ongoing in our country.”

“One question: is the battle royale akin to the Prince Andrew experience - accused of being a pedophile a long time ago - or Prince Harry who has left his royal duties in favour of…”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway the battle royale is the release of the audios – I am referring to Judge Arshad Malik’s audio and more recently retired Justice Shamim’s affidavit…”

“Would someone please tell Maryam Nawaz that her crusade is unlikely to be successful, you can’t take on the experts and hope to win…”

“No one can argue with her.”

“Even daddy?”

“She doesn’t listen to his arguments though she does follow his instructions.”

“Amen, so says First Uncle I would assume.”

