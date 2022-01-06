Shehbaz hits out at Imran

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that ECP’s scrutiny committee report is a damning indictment of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a post on Twitter, Shehbaz said that truth has a strange way of exposing people. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been running away from foreign funding case for last seven years and now we know why, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said the facade of “Sadiq aur Ameen” has been shredded into pieces.

