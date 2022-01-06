ANL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
Covid-19 claims one more life, 556 new cases emerge

Recorder Report 06 Jan 2022

KARACHI: As many as one more patient of Corona virus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,676 and 556 new cases emerged when 12,729 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Wednesday. He added that one more patient of COVID-19 lost his life lifting the death toll to 7,676 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 12,729 samples were tested which detected 556 cases that constituted 4.4 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 7,196,787 tests have been conducted against which 482,969 cases were diagnosed, of them 97 percent or 468,362 patients have recovered, including 98 overnight.

The CM said that currently 6,931 patients were under treatment; of them 6,738 were in home isolation, 48 at isolation centers and 145 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 139 patients was stated to be critical, including 16 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 556 new cases, 417 have been detected from Karachi, including 163 from East, 157 South, 46 Central, 28 Korangi, 17 West and 6 Malir. Dadu has 16, Thatta 14, Tando Muhammad Khan 13, Shaheed Benazirabad 12, Nausheroferoze 10, Jamshoro and Sujawal 9 each, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas 8 each, Tando Allahyar and Larkana 7 each, Tharparkar 5, Badin and Umerkot 3 each, Matiari and Sanghar 2 each and Kashmore 1.

Sharing vaccination data the CM said that 29,730,270 vaccinations have been administered up to January 3rd, and added during the last 24 hours 220,975 vaccines were inoculated - in total 29,951,245 vaccines have administered which constituted 54.33 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Syed Murad Ali Shah COVID19 covid vaccine COVID cases

