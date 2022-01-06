Tech sector weakness drags Hong Kong shares lower

SHANGHAI: Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index closed lower on Wednesday, as tech shares mirrored weakness in global peers, while Chinese top market regulator’s decision to impose new fines on leading technology companies also weighed on investor sentiment.

At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 1.64% at 22,907.25. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell 2.01% to 8,015.7.

Following the market close, Hong Kong announced a two-week ban on incoming flights from eight countries and tightened restrictions to fend off a fifth wave of COVID-19 infections, in moves that could further weigh on investor sentiment on Thursday.

China’s top market regulator announced fines against Alibaba, Tencent Holdings Ltd, and Bilibili Inc for failing to properly report about a dozen deals.