NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
06 Jan 2022
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (January 5, 2022).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
496,194,320 271,374,714 11,898,528,007 6,694,931,723
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,953,993,580 (937,965,158) 1,016,028,422
Local Individuals 9,471,376,262 (10,178,871,760) (707,495,498)
Local Corporates 3,082,878,069 (3,391,410,993) (308,532,924)
===============================================================================
