LIBOR interbank offered rates
06 Jan 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (January 5, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07229 0.06975 0.08700 0.05425
Libor 1 Month 0.10371 0.10125 0.13263 0.07263
Libor 3 Month 0.21600 0.21788 0.24125 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 0.34286 0.34325 0.35438 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 0.60300 0.56713 0.60300 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
