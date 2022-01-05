ANL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
AVN 102.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.16%)
BOP 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
FFL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
FNEL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.69%)
GGGL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
GGL 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
GTECH 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.94%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
PTC 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 34.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.27%)
TPL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
TPLP 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.05%)
TREET 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.59%)
TRG 123.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.11%)
UNITY 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.45%)
WAVES 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
WTL 2.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.08%)
BR100 4,684 Increased By 12.7 (0.27%)
BR30 20,216 Increased By 124.8 (0.62%)
KSE100 45,408 Increased By 17.1 (0.04%)
KSE30 17,870 Increased By 10.9 (0.06%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,950
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,298,763
89824hr
Sindh
483,648
Punjab
445,940
Balochistan
33,653
Islamabad
108,880
KPK
181,537
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

German car sales hit post-reunification low in 2021

AFP 05 Jan 2022

FRANKFURT: Car sales in Germany tumbled to their lowest level since reunification in 2021, official figures published Wednesday showed, following a significant pandemic-related fall in 2020.

A total of 2.62 million vehicles were registered in Europe's largest economy in 2021, according to the federal transport authority (KBA), 10.1 percent fewer than in the previous year at the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The car market surprised everyone in 2021. Sadly, not in the positive sense," the president of the VDIK car importers' federation, Reinhard Zirpel, said in a statement.

Sales in the auto nation had already taken a significant knock in 2020, falling by 19 percent and at their lowest ebb since reunification in 1990, as the coronavirus forced large parts of the economy to go into hibernation.

The impact of health restrictions was felt into 2021, with the disruptions caused to global supply chain having a particularly swingeing impact on Germany's flagship auto industry.

Shortages of semiconductors, a key component in both conventional and electric vehicles, forced intermittent stops to production and meant the industry was "running with the handbrake on", Zirpel said.

December provided no relief for the industry, with figures from the KBA showing year-on-year sales down by 26.9 percent, the sixth month in a row in which they fell.

The mood in the industry continued to worsen, according to a survey by the Ifo institute think tank, as manufacturers faced up to continuing difficulties in the new year.

"Expectations are also no longer so rosy," Oliver Falck of the Ifo said, with carmakers increasingly looking abroad to boost production.

Against the general trend, sales of electric cars increased by 83.3 percent in 2021, with over 350,000 units sold, equivalent to 13.6 percent of the market.

German car sales

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

German car sales hit post-reunification low in 2021

Omicron will spread in Pakistan, warns Asad Umar

Vehicles and others: ECC set to rationalise tariff on hundreds of items

Pakistan has successfully resolved aviation safety concerns: UN aviation body

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee remains stable in inter-bank market

PM inaugurates Hakla-Dera Ismail motorway

Verdict reserved on formation of medical board for Zahir Jaffer

ECP report: Facade of 'Sadiq and Ameen' shredded into pieces, says Shehbaz

Roshan Digital Account: cumulative inflows reach $3.16bn

Hong Kong ramps up virus controls, bans flights from Pakistan, 7 other countries

China lauds launch of Pak-China Business Investment Forum

Read more stories