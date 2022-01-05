ANL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
AVN 102.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.16%)
BOP 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
FFL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
FNEL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.69%)
GGGL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
GGL 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
GTECH 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.94%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
PTC 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 34.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.27%)
TPL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
TPLP 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.05%)
TREET 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.59%)
TRG 123.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.11%)
UNITY 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.45%)
WAVES 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
WTL 2.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.08%)
BR100 4,684 Increased By 12.7 (0.27%)
BR30 20,216 Increased By 124.8 (0.62%)
KSE100 45,408 Increased By 17.1 (0.04%)
KSE30 17,870 Increased By 10.9 (0.06%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,950
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,298,763
89824hr
Sindh
483,648
Punjab
445,940
Balochistan
33,653
Islamabad
108,880
KPK
181,537
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sri Lanka batsman Rajapaksa quits ahead of Zimbabwe series

AFP 05 Jan 2022

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan top-order batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa quit international cricket Wednesday just days before the start of a one-day international series against Zimbabwe at home.

The 30-year-old left-hander resigned due to family obligations, Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

"I have very carefully considered my position as a player, husband and am taking this decision looking forward to fatherhood and associated familial obligations," the board quoted him as saying.

Rajapaksa has scored 89 runs in five ODIs, along with 320 runs in his 18 T20 international appearances.

Last July he was fined $5,000 and handed a suspended ban for giving interviews criticising the national board after his exclusion from a tour of England.

Sri Lanka Cricket said then that the interview breached the player's contract.

Zimbabwe's three-match ODI series begins January 16 in Kandy, ahead of Sri Lanka's T20 tour of Australia slated for February.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka batsman Rajapaksa quits ahead of Zimbabwe series

Omicron will spread in Pakistan, warns Asad Umar

Vehicles and others: ECC set to rationalise tariff on hundreds of items

Pakistan has successfully resolved aviation safety concerns: UN aviation body

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee remains stable in inter-bank market

PM inaugurates Hakla-Dera Ismail motorway

Verdict reserved on formation of medical board for Zahir Jaffer

ECP report: Facade of 'Sadiq and Ameen' shredded into pieces, says Shehbaz

Roshan Digital Account: cumulative inflows reach $3.16bn

Hong Kong ramps up virus controls, bans flights from Pakistan, 7 other countries

China lauds launch of Pak-China Business Investment Forum

Read more stories