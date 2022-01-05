ANL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
South Africa chase 240 after Rabada bundles out India

AFP Updated 05 Jan 2022

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa made a steady start after being set to make 240 to win on the third day of the second Test against India at the Wanderers on Wednesday.

Seeking to level the three-match series after losing the first Test in Centurion, South Africa were 34 for no wicket at tea with Aiden Markram on 24 and Dean Elgar on 10.

Cheteshwar Pujara (53) and Ajinkya Rahane (58) put on 111 for the third wicket in India's second innings total of 266. Both the partnership and the total were the highest of a low-scoring match.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada brought South Africa back into the match with a burst of three wickets after Pujara and Rahane added 66 runs in 14 overs in the first hour to the overnight total of 85 for two.

The two veterans, criticised recently after a string of low scores, both went to rapid half-centuries as they took advantage of inconsistent bowling by South Africa on a pitch still offering plenty of help to fast bowlers.

Rabada dismissed both batsmen and followed up with the wicket of Risabh Pant for nought.

But Hanuma Vihari made 40 not out and there was aggressive batting from Ravichandran Ashwin (16) and Shardul Thakur (28) as India added 99 for the loss of their last five wickets.

Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen took three wickets apiece.

Markram and Elgar shared their biggest opening partnership in seven innings, the only alarm coming off the last ball before tea when Markram edged a ball from Jasprit Bumrah which flew low between first and second slip.

India South Africa Kagiso Rabada second Test

