Rabada strikes for South Africa in engrossing Test tussle

AFP 05 Jan 2022

JOHANNESBURG: Kagiso Rabada took three wickets in quick succession to end a period of Indian dominance on the third day of the second Test at the Wanderers Stadium on Wednesday.

India were 188 for six in their second innings at lunch, a lead of 161 runs, as they seek to secure a historic Test series victory in South Africa.

The first hour belonged to India as Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane added 66 runs in 14 overs to the overnight total of 85 for two.

The two veterans, both criticised recently after a string of low scores, moved to rapid half-centuries.

They took advantage of inconsistent bowling by South Africa on a pitch still offering plenty of help to fast bowlers.

But Rabada struck in the first over after the mid-morning drinks break when Rahane was caught behind for 58, scored off 78 balls with eight fours and a six.

In his next over Rabada trapped Pujara leg before wicket for 53.

Pujara reached his half-century off 62 balls with ten fours but only added another three runs off 24 deliveries before his dismissal.

Risabh Pant was struck on the shoulder by a Rabada bouncer and then charged at the next ball and edged a catch to wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne to be out for a duck.

Ravichandran Ashwin went on the counter-attack and made 16 off 14 balls before being caught down the leg side by Verreynne off Lungi Ngidi.

India South Africa Kagiso Rabada second Test

