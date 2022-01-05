ANL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
AVN 102.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.16%)
BOP 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
FFL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
FNEL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.69%)
GGGL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
GGL 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
GTECH 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.94%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
PTC 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 34.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.27%)
TPL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
TPLP 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.05%)
TREET 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.59%)
TRG 123.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.11%)
UNITY 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.45%)
WAVES 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
WTL 2.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.08%)
BR100 4,688 Increased By 17.2 (0.37%)
BR30 20,309 Increased By 217.8 (1.08%)
KSE100 45,401 Increased By 9.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 17,875 Increased By 15.2 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,950
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,298,763
89824hr
Sindh
483,648
Punjab
445,940
Balochistan
33,653
Islamabad
108,880
KPK
181,537
Turkish lira holds firm after slide on inflation worries

  • The lira firmed as much as 1.3% to 13.275 in early trade but gave up most of those gains to reach 13.42
Reuters 05 Jan 2022

ISTANBUL: Turkey's lira firmed slightly on Wednesday, trimming losses a day earlier as investors weighed up the impact of a surge in inflation to a 19-year peak after last year's plunge in the currency's value.

The lira firmed as much as 1.3% to 13.275 in early trade but gave up most of those gains to reach 13.42 by 0742 GMT. On Tuesday it weakened 3.6% to close at 13.45.

In 2021, the Turkish currency suffered its worst year since Erdogan's AK Party came to power in 2002, tumbling 44%. It hit a record low of 18.4 two weeks ago before rebounding after the government unveiled a deposit-protection scheme.

The lira slide and a series of administered price rises - including for utilities and wages - are forecast by economists to push inflation higher this year after data on Monday showed the annual rate reached 36.1% in December.

Speaking to his ruling AK Party on Tuesday, Erdogan said he would not abandon Turks to "extreme" price hikes and volatile exchange rates.

"God willing, we have left the worst behind us. From now on, it is time to reap the benefits of our efforts, to show our people that we are approaching our goals."

Under pressure from Erdogan, who overhauled the central bank's leadership last year, the bank has slashed its policy rate by 500 basis points to 14% since September.

lira

