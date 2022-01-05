Hong Kong stocks sink on inflation, outbreak worries

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares ended sharply lower Wednesday in line with an Asia-wide sell-off fuelled by inflation and interest rate concerns, as leaders announced fresh containment measures to fight a Covid-19 outbreak in the city.

The Hang Seng Index sank 1.64 percent, or 382.59 points, to 22,907.25.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.02 percent, or 37.15 points, to 3,595.18, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 0.1.74 percent, or 44.01 points, to 2,483.69.