ANL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
AVN 102.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.16%)
BOP 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
FFL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
FNEL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.69%)
GGGL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
GGL 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
GTECH 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.94%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
PTC 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 34.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.27%)
TPL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
TPLP 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.05%)
TREET 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.59%)
TRG 123.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.11%)
UNITY 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.45%)
WAVES 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
WTL 2.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.08%)
BR100 4,686 Increased By 15.1 (0.32%)
BR30 20,296 Increased By 205.2 (1.02%)
KSE100 45,388 Decreased By -3.2 (-0.01%)
KSE30 17,872 Increased By 12.1 (0.07%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,950
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,298,763
89824hr
Sindh
483,648
Punjab
445,940
Balochistan
33,653
Islamabad
108,880
KPK
181,537
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble and stocks down in light trade

Reuters 05 Jan 2022

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble inched down against the dollar and the euro in thin early trade on Wednesday while the benchmark MOEX stock index also traded lower.

At 0700 GMT, the rouble was 0.02% weaker against the dollar at 75.38 and had lost 0.23% against the euro to trade at 85.18.

The rouble has been under increased geopolitical pressure since October as Western nations expressed concerns about Russia's military build-up near neighbouring Ukraine. Moscow has said it can move its army within its territory as it deems necessary.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.16% at $80.13 a barrel.

OPEC+ agreed on Tuesday to stick to its planned increase in oil output for February because it expects the Omicron coronavirus variant to have a short-lived impact on global energy demand.

Both Russian stock indexes were lower, with the dollar-denominated RTS index down 0,74% at 1,611 points and the rouble-based MOEX 0.45% lower at 3,856 points.

Trading activity has faded and is expected to stay below average until Jan. 10, the end of Russia's New Year holidays.

Russian rouble

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Russian rouble and stocks down in light trade

Vehicles and others: ECC set to rationalise tariff on hundreds of items

Spread of Omicron: Pakistan logs close to 900 Covid-19 cases, highest since October

SBP amendment bill: Some cabinet members too show unease

ECP report: Facade of 'Sadiq and Ameen' shredded into pieces, says Shehbaz

UNSC commitment of a UN-supervised plebiscite remains unfulfilled: PM

Roshan Digital Account: cumulative inflows reach $3.16bn

China lauds launch of Pak-China Business Investment Forum

Two IPPs serve payment notices to govt

Japan tuna goes for $145,000 as pandemic dampens New Year auction

Bangladesh's Mominul hails 'unbelievable' Test win in New Zealand

Read more stories