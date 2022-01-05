ANL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
AVN 102.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.16%)
BOP 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
FFL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
FNEL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.69%)
GGGL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
GGL 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
GTECH 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.94%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
PTC 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 34.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.27%)
TPL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
TPLP 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.05%)
TREET 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.59%)
TRG 123.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.11%)
UNITY 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.45%)
WAVES 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
WTL 2.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.08%)
BR100 4,684 Increased By 12.3 (0.26%)
BR30 20,254 Increased By 162.6 (0.81%)
KSE100 45,362 Decreased By -28.7 (-0.06%)
KSE30 17,860 Increased By 0.5 (0%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,950
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,298,763
89824hr
Sindh
483,648
Punjab
445,940
Balochistan
33,653
Islamabad
108,880
KPK
181,537
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tech, healthcare pull down Australian shares from mid-Aug highs

Reuters 05 Jan 2022

Australian shares reversed course after reaching mid-August highs on Wednesday, as losses in the technology and healthcare sectors were too heavy to be offset by energy and mining stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 0.32% to 7,565.8 by the close of trade, having firmed 0.4% earlier to hit its highest in nearly five months.

The tech sector lost 2.9% in its worst session in over two weeks, tracking the tech-heavy Nasdaq index, which lost 1.3% overnight.

Mathan Somasundaram, the chief executive officer of Deep Data Analytics, attributed the Nasdaq's fall to rising bond yields ahead of the release of minutes of the US Federal Reserve's last policy meeting.

The Fed had said last month it would raise interest rates at least three times in 2022, which could result in capital outflows from high-risk, high-growth sectors such as tech.

Xero Ltd, Afterpay and Wisetech Global led losses in the sector and on the benchmark, recording falls between 2.9% and 4%.

Buy now, pay later leader Afterpay and its smaller rivals Zip Co and Tyro Payments, which fell 5.3% and 6.9% respectively, were also weighed down by brokerage Morgans' forecast of weak earnings for the sector.

Healthcare stocks fell 1.9%, led by a 2.8% drop in hearing device maker Cochlear, while biotech major CSL shed 1.8%.

Meanwhile, mining and energy stocks advanced 0.4% and 0.8%, respectively, on strong iron ore and crude prices.

Oil prices rose overnight after OPEC+, an organisation of oil exporters, stuck to its plans to increase supply in February on forecasting only a mild impact on demand from Omicron, averting any last-minute surprises to the market.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed it first trading session of the year with a 0.9% rise at 13,150.38, its highest since late October 2021.

Australian shares

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Tech, healthcare pull down Australian shares from mid-Aug highs

Vehicles and others: ECC set to rationalise tariff on hundreds of items

Spread of Omicron: Pakistan logs close to 900 Covid-19 cases, highest since October

SBP amendment bill: Some cabinet members too show unease

ECP report: Facade of 'Sadiq and Ameen' shredded into pieces, says Shehbaz

UNSC commitment of a UN-supervised plebiscite remains unfulfilled: PM

Roshan Digital Account: cumulative inflows reach $3.16bn

China lauds launch of Pak-China Business Investment Forum

Two IPPs serve payment notices to govt

Japan tuna goes for $145,000 as pandemic dampens New Year auction

Bangladesh's Mominul hails 'unbelievable' Test win in New Zealand

Read more stories