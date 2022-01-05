UNSC commitment of a UN-supervised plebiscite remains unfulfilled: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that United Nation Security Council's (UNSC) commitment of a UN-supervised plebiscite in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir remains unfulfilled.

On the occasion of Right to Self Determination Day on Wednesday, the PM took to his Twitter handle and said that the "Hindutva Modi government is brazenly violating UNSC resolutions, international humanitarian laws and international conventions including 4th Geneva convention, and committing war crimes by seeking to alter status and demography of IIOJK".

The PM added that Kashmiris continue to reject and resist Indian occupation and oppression, urging the world and UN to take action.

"Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to the just Kashmiri struggle for self determination," the PM tweeted.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi has said that India cannot mislead the international community over its state-terrorism being perpetrated with shameless impunity in IIOJK, reported Radio Pakistan.

"Pakistan calls upon the international community to hold India accountable for the human rights violations in IIOJK and play its role for peaceful and durable resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute," the president said.

Meanwhile, National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf also tweeted, saying, "No ethical, moral, or legal compass allows what is happening in IIOJK. Yet, the world is silent. Truly a shame."

"Kashmiris can always count on Pakistan for our continued full and unwavering support. The just cause is bound to win ultimately," Dr Yusuf further said.