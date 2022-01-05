ANL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
AVN 102.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.16%)
BOP 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
FFL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
FNEL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.69%)
GGGL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
GGL 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
GTECH 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.94%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
PTC 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 34.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.27%)
TPL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
TPLP 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.05%)
TREET 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.59%)
TRG 123.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.11%)
UNITY 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.45%)
WAVES 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
WTL 2.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.08%)
BR100 4,666 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.11%)
BR30 20,160 Increased By 68.3 (0.34%)
KSE100 45,254 Decreased By -136.7 (-0.3%)
KSE30 17,806 Decreased By -53.3 (-0.3%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,950
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,298,763
89824hr
Sindh
483,648
Punjab
445,940
Balochistan
33,653
Islamabad
108,880
KPK
181,537
UNSC commitment of a UN-supervised plebiscite remains unfulfilled: PM

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan urges international community and the UN to take action on India's war crimes against humanity in IIOJK
BR Web Desk 05 Jan 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that United Nation Security Council's (UNSC) commitment of a UN-supervised plebiscite in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir remains unfulfilled.

On the occasion of Right to Self Determination Day on Wednesday, the PM took to his Twitter handle and said that the "Hindutva Modi government is brazenly violating UNSC resolutions, international humanitarian laws and international conventions including 4th Geneva convention, and committing war crimes by seeking to alter status and demography of IIOJK".

The PM added that Kashmiris continue to reject and resist Indian occupation and oppression, urging the world and UN to take action.

"Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to the just Kashmiri struggle for self determination," the PM tweeted.

At UN, Pakistan hits back at Indian claims, reiterates Kashmir not 'internal matter'

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi has said that India cannot mislead the international community over its state-terrorism being perpetrated with shameless impunity in IIOJK, reported Radio Pakistan.

"Pakistan calls upon the international community to hold India accountable for the human rights violations in IIOJK and play its role for peaceful and durable resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute," the president said.

Meanwhile, National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf also tweeted, saying, "No ethical, moral, or legal compass allows what is happening in IIOJK. Yet, the world is silent. Truly a shame."

"Kashmiris can always count on Pakistan for our continued full and unwavering support. The just cause is bound to win ultimately," Dr Yusuf further said.

India Pakistan Kashmir Imran Khan

