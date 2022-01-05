ANL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
AVN 102.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.16%)
BOP 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
FFL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
FNEL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.69%)
GGGL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
GGL 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
GTECH 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.94%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
PTC 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 34.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.27%)
TPL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
TPLP 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.05%)
TREET 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.59%)
TRG 123.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.11%)
UNITY 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.45%)
WAVES 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
WTL 2.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.08%)
BR100 4,667 Decreased By -4.7 (-0.1%)
BR30 20,155 Increased By 63.4 (0.32%)
KSE100 45,262 Decreased By -128.8 (-0.28%)
KSE30 17,812 Decreased By -47.9 (-0.27%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,950
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,298,763
89824hr
Sindh
483,648
Punjab
445,940
Balochistan
33,653
Islamabad
108,880
KPK
181,537
Business Recorder Logo
Gold muted as investors weigh early rate hike bets against virus spike

Reuters Updated 05 Jan 2022

Gold struggled for momentum on Wednesday, as market participants weighed prospects of early interest rate increases from the US Federal Reserve against rising COVID-19 cases.

Spot gold was flat at $1,814.58 per ounce by 0436 GMT. US gold futures were also unchanged at $1,815.40.

Pressuring gold are "higher yields, dollar and the hanging idea that interest rates going to go up in March - (investors) are more cautious on that aspect," said Brian Lan, managing director at dealer GoldSilver Central.

Lan, however, said gold is bound to be supported by safe-haven demand as more central banks will buy gold, "if Omicron isn't reined in and continues to be an issue globally."

Making gold less appealing for other currency holders, the US dollar index hovered near a two-week high touched on Monday, tracking gains in US Treasury yields.

India spends record $55.7bn on gold imports in 2021

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose to their highest in more than a month on Tuesday, as investors were all set for Fed rate hikes by mid-year to curb stubbornly high inflation.

Higher yields raise the opportunity cost of holding non-interest paying gold.

Futures on the federal funds rate on Tuesday priced in a roughly 66% chance of a quarter percentage-point tightening by March, with investors fully pricing that scenario by May.

The United States set a global record of reporting almost 1 million new coronavirus infections on Monday, according to a Reuters tally.

"Upside for gold is subdued as other asset classes offer better leverage to risk and returns," said Michael Langford, director at corporate advisory AirGuide.

"See short-term upside for gold at $1,820 per ounce but overall medium-term view is below $1,800."

Spot silver fell 0.4% to $22.95 an ounce, platinum was down 0.4% to $967.35, and palladium remained unchanged at $1,870.80.

Gold bullion Gold Spot

