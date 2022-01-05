ANL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
AVN 102.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.16%)
BOP 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
FFL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
FNEL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.69%)
GGGL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
GGL 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
GTECH 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.94%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
PTC 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 34.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.27%)
TPL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
TPLP 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.05%)
TREET 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.59%)
TRG 123.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.11%)
UNITY 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.45%)
WAVES 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
WTL 2.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.08%)
BR100 4,666 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.11%)
BR30 20,156 Increased By 64.8 (0.32%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -142.1 (-0.31%)
KSE30 17,805 Decreased By -54.9 (-0.31%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,950
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,298,763
89824hr
Sindh
483,648
Punjab
445,940
Balochistan
33,653
Islamabad
108,880
KPK
181,537
Indian shares little changed as tech stocks counter banking gains

Reuters Updated 05 Jan 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares were unchanged early on Wednesday, with gains in financials offsetting losses in technology stocks, while a fresh round of COVID-19-related curbs across the nation kept investors cautious.

By 0346 GMT, the NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.03% at 17,810.65, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.05% to 59,885.44 points.

Financial services provider Bajaj Finance rose more than 2% and was the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index.

Nifty's bank index extended gains to a fifth session, boosted by a near 6% jump in AU Small Finance Bank after a strong quarterly update.

Top IT firms HCL Technologies and Infosys fell over 1% each and capped gains on the benchmark index early on Wednesday.

Energy, bank stocks propel Indian shares amid COVID-19 surge

Meanwhile, authorities in India's top cities of New Delhi and Bengaluru put in place weekend curfews as COVID-19 cases continued to spike.

Indian shares

