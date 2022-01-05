Indian shares halt rally as COVID-19 worries creep in
BENGALURU: Indian shares flitted between gains and losses on Wednesday, after logging solid gains for two straight sessions, as rising COVID-19 cases and fresh curbs across the country kept investors on edge.
By 0453 GMT, the NSE Nifty 50 index and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex were up 0.16% at 17,834.25 and 59,952.95, respectively. Both indexes had closed more than a percent higher on first two trading sessions of 2022.
While banking and financials boosted broader markets, losses in technology stocks countered those gains.
"With the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases compelling states to impose restrictions, the market is trying to take a pause before identifying further direction", said Gaurav Garg, head of research, Capitalvia Global Research.
India logged 58,097 new cases, health ministry data showed, a day after authorities in top cities of New Delhi and Bengaluru imposed weekend curfews.
Among individual shares and sectors, the Nifty Bank Index extended gains to a fifth session, boosted by a 7% jump in AU Small Finance Bank following its strong quarterly update.
Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv rose nearly 3% each to be the top gainers on the benchmark indexes.
Top technology firms HCL Technologies and Infosys fell over 1% each and Nifty's IT index slid 1.7%, snapping four straight sessions of gains.
Overnight, global technology firms bore the brunt of rising US Treasury yields and the Nasdaq Composite closed down 1%.
However, with the threat of another wave of COVID-19 cases, which boosted demand for IT firms in the past, analysts expect the fall in Indian tech stocks to be short-lived.
Shares of Future Retail fell 4% after an Indian court dismissed its appeal to declare arbitration proceedings in Singapore with Amazon.com as illegal.
