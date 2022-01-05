ANL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
Indian shares halt rally as COVID-19 worries creep in

Reuters Updated 05 Jan 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares flitted between gains and losses on Wednesday, after logging solid gains for two straight sessions, as rising COVID-19 cases and fresh curbs across the country kept investors on edge.

By 0453 GMT, the NSE Nifty 50 index and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex were up 0.16% at 17,834.25 and 59,952.95, respectively. Both indexes had closed more than a percent higher on first two trading sessions of 2022.

While banking and financials boosted broader markets, losses in technology stocks countered those gains.

"With the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases compelling states to impose restrictions, the market is trying to take a pause before identifying further direction", said Gaurav Garg, head of research, Capitalvia Global Research.

India logged 58,097 new cases, health ministry data showed, a day after authorities in top cities of New Delhi and Bengaluru imposed weekend curfews.

Among individual shares and sectors, the Nifty Bank Index extended gains to a fifth session, boosted by a 7% jump in AU Small Finance Bank following its strong quarterly update.

Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv rose nearly 3% each to be the top gainers on the benchmark indexes.

Top technology firms HCL Technologies and Infosys fell over 1% each and Nifty's IT index slid 1.7%, snapping four straight sessions of gains.

Energy, bank stocks propel Indian shares amid COVID-19 surge

Overnight, global technology firms bore the brunt of rising US Treasury yields and the Nasdaq Composite closed down 1%.

However, with the threat of another wave of COVID-19 cases, which boosted demand for IT firms in the past, analysts expect the fall in Indian tech stocks to be short-lived.

Shares of Future Retail fell 4% after an Indian court dismissed its appeal to declare arbitration proceedings in Singapore with Amazon.com as illegal.

