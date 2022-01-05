ANL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
AVN 102.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.16%)
BOP 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
FFL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
FNEL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.69%)
GGGL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
GGL 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
GTECH 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.94%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
PTC 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 34.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.27%)
TPL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
TPLP 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.05%)
TREET 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.59%)
TRG 123.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.11%)
UNITY 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.45%)
WAVES 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
WTL 2.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.08%)
BR100 4,666 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.11%)
BR30 20,146 Increased By 54.8 (0.27%)
KSE100 45,254 Decreased By -136.5 (-0.3%)
KSE30 17,808 Decreased By -51.7 (-0.29%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,950
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,298,763
89824hr
Sindh
483,648
Punjab
445,940
Balochistan
33,653
Islamabad
108,880
KPK
181,537
Australia, NZ dollars get a timely lift from yen selling

Reuters 05 Jan 2022

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars were looking to rally on Wednesday as both benefited from a sell-off in the Japanese yen that outweighed concerns about surging coronavirus cases locally.

After a couple of see-saw sessions the Aussie was back at $0.7245, having survived a test of support around $0.7184. It still faces stiff resistance around the recent top of $0.7276, which has defeated several other rallies.

The kiwi dollar firmed to $0.6820, after bouncing from a low of $0.6766 overnight.

Tough resistance now lies at $0.6855/57.

Both were boosted by buying against the yen, which saw the Aussie leap 1.4% overnight to reach a two-month top at 84.17 yen.

The yen has been pressured in part by expectations the Bank of Japan will lag all its peers in tightening policy given the years of disinflation in the country. While markets are wagering on a US rate hike as early as March, they imply no chance of a BOJ move for two years or more.

Futures are almost fully priced for a rate rise from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) by June, even though the central bank has repeatedly said a move was highly unlikely this year.

The huge jump in coronavirus cases locally risked curbing consumer spending and adding to the case for keeping stimulus in place.

Analysts at ANZ said their bank card data showed a sharp drop in spending late in December, particularly in the hard hit state of New South Wales which reported a record 35,000 new cases on Wednesday.

ANZ data also showed a 5.5% fall in job advertisements in December which could reflect some caution by employers given the spread of the virus and its impact on the service sector.

The RBA holds its first policy meeting of the year on Feb. 1 and analysts are divided on whether it will take a small step toward tightening by ending its bond buying programme, or extending it to at least May.

