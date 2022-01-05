Australia shares expected to fall, NZ hits over 2-month high

Australian shares are set to fall on Wednesday, as soaring COVID-19 cases and hospitalization rates in the country dampen investor sentiment, while robust commodity prices are expected to aid mining and energy stocks.

The local share price index futures fell 0.3%, a 78.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark settled 2% higher on Tuesday, the strongest closing level since mid-August.

Australian shares slip after six-day run but set for big annual gain

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.6% in early trading, hitting the highest since Oct. 26, 2021.