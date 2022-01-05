ANL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
AVN 102.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.16%)
BOP 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
FFL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
FNEL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.69%)
GGGL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
GGL 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
GTECH 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.94%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
PTC 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 34.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.27%)
TPL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
TPLP 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.05%)
TREET 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.59%)
TRG 123.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.11%)
UNITY 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.45%)
WAVES 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
WTL 2.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.08%)
BR100 4,668 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.06%)
BR30 20,144 Increased By 52.7 (0.26%)
KSE100 45,272 Decreased By -118.5 (-0.26%)
KSE30 17,816 Decreased By -43 (-0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,950
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,298,763
89824hr
Sindh
483,648
Punjab
445,940
Balochistan
33,653
Islamabad
108,880
KPK
181,537
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sabalenka self-destructs to derail Australian Open build-up

AFP Updated 05 Jan 2022

ADELAIDE: Aryna Sabalenka's Australian Open preparations took a hit when the world number two crashed out of the season-opening Adelaide International in the second round on Wednesday.

The Belarusian, who is yet to win a Grand Slam, self-destructed on her serve as 100th-ranked Kaja Juvan notched the biggest win of her career, 7-6 (8/6), 6-1.

After a close first set, Sabalenka's service action deserted her in the second, virtually handing the match to her Slovenian opponent.

Second-ranked Sabalenka targets maiden Slam in 2022

Sabalenka served 18 double-faults in the match -- 11 in the second set -- with many of her second serves either hitting the base of the net or missing the court completely.

She only won four points on serve in the second set and at one stage raised her arms in triumph when she landed a second serve.

Juvan, who went into the match as the world number 100 but will now finish the tournament ranked at least 83rd, said she felt sorry for Sabalenka in the second set.

"I really enjoyed the first set -- I love it when the match is tight and it's competitive," the 21-year-old said.

"I felt a little sorry for her at some points. I knew she was not doing the best with her serve and we all know how that feels.

"But I was telling myself it can turn at any point so I was trying to stay there until the end."

World number one Ashleigh Barty will take on American prodigy Coco Gauff later Wednesday.

Aryna Sabalenka Adelaide International

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Sabalenka self-destructs to derail Australian Open build-up

Spread of Omicron: Pakistan logs close to 900 Covid-19 cases, highest since October

UNSC commitment of a UN-supervised plebiscite remains unfulfilled: PM

Swelling import bill: Covid-19 vaccine purchase identified as primary reason

Proposed transaction of Discos: PC fails to hire financial advisers

Tarin lays copy of ‘mini-budget’ in Senate amid uproar

Effective Jan 1: GST on POL products increased

Two IPPs serve payment notices to govt

Withdrawal of textile policy termed ‘deadliest U-turn’

4 new assets to be added to Sukuk structure: Rs300-400bn borrowing from IB sector to bridge fiscal deficit

Digital mode of payment: Deadline extended to Jan 31st

Read more stories