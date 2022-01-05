ANL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
ASC 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
AVN 101.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.65%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
FFL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
FNEL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
GGGL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.62%)
GGL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
GTECH 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HUMNL 6.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
PACE 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.95%)
PIBTL 7.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.37%)
PTC 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.46%)
SNGP 34.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.63%)
TELE 17.44 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.99%)
TPL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
TPLP 32.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.59%)
TREET 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.36%)
TRG 122.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.68%)
UNITY 28.82 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.16%)
WAVES 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.38%)
YOUW 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,665 Decreased By -5.9 (-0.13%)
BR30 20,072 Decreased By -19.6 (-0.1%)
KSE100 45,323 Decreased By -67.9 (-0.15%)
KSE30 17,820 Decreased By -39.1 (-0.22%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,950
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,298,763
89824hr
Sindh
483,648
Punjab
445,940
Balochistan
33,653
Islamabad
108,880
KPK
181,537
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Oil sales and seasonal slowdown

BR Research 05 Jan 2022

2021 ended on a rather slower note for the oil marketing companies as petroleum product sales slowed for the second straight month in December-21, month-on-month. With 1.5 million tons of petroleum products sold by the oil marketing companies in December, the year ended with a year-on-year decline of 6 percent, and a month-on-month decline of 14 percent.

Slowdown in petroleum consumption – of which the OMC sales are a proxy of – in the last couple of months has come primarily from a slowdown in furnace oil sales due to weaker demand for the fuel in power generation during the winter season. Furnace oil sales by the OMCs slipped by 47 percent year-on-year in December-21, and by 47 percent month-on-month. Among the retail products, high speed diesel also depicts a decline in December-21 due to seasonal agricultural slowdown. HSD volumes during the month declined by one percent year-on-year, and by 24 percent month-on-month. On the other hand, motor gasoline sales remained flat year-on-year in December-21 with a rise of 4 percent month-on-month.

Despite the slowdown witnessed recently, 1HFY22 volumetric sales by the oil marketing sector remained elevated by 14 percent year-on-year. The growth in volumes in the first half of FY22 was led by a return of furnace oil into the mix, and relatively improved economic activity, auto sales, agriculture activity and hence a rebound from a low base. Volumetric growth was in double digits at 18, 16 and 10 percent for furnace oil, diesel and motor gasoline.

A look at volumes sold in 2021 shows that furnace oil volumes grew staggeringly by 38 percent, and double digit growth in both retail volumes. Overall, volumes were up by around 20 percent year-on-year in 2021. Petroleum consumption has continued to go unabated amid rising inflation. The petroleum products and lubricants sold by the oil marketing companies continue the growth trajectory despite rising prices. In general, retail fuels account for over 80 percent of the total petroleum product sales by the OMC sector, but furnace oil has returned to the mix despite the country’s plans and efforts to phase it out as demand from power sector rise amid gas shortages.

furnace oil OMC sales oil sale Motor Gasoline Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) petroleum product sales furnace oil sales

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Oil sales and seasonal slowdown

Swelling import bill: Covid-19 vaccine purchase identified as primary reason

Proposed transaction of Discos: PC fails to hire financial advisers

OPEC+ agrees oil output increase from February

Tarin lays copy of ‘mini-budget’ in Senate amid uproar

SBP releases quarterly compendium: Banking sector assets surge to Rs28.79trn by Q3CY21-end

Effective Jan 1: GST on POL products increased

‘End-of-life’: Old BlackBerries no longer work

Two IPPs serve payment notices to govt

4 new assets to be added to Sukuk structure: Rs300-400bn borrowing from IB sector to bridge fiscal deficit

Withdrawal of textile policy termed ‘deadliest U-turn’

Read more stories