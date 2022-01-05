GCC SG due today

ISLAMABAD: The secretary general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Nayef bin Falah Al-Hajraf, will arrive on a day-long visit to Pakistan on Wednesday (today) for holding talks with Pakistani leadership about strengthening mutual cooperation and enhancing collaboration in diverse fields.

The secretary general is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, extended during the secretary general’s visit to Pakistan, to attend the 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan on 19th December 2021, according to a statement of the Foreign Office.

During the visit, the secretary general will hold delegation-level talks with the foreign minister. He will also meet the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, and Prime Minister’s Advisor for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood.

“The visit offers the two sides an opportunity to review mutual cooperation and take steps to foster enhanced collaboration in diverse fields, with a renewed focus on trade and economic relations between Pakistan and the GCC Member States,” it stated. It added that Pakistan and the GCC enjoy long-standing cordial relations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022