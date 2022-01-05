ANL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.18%)
Pakistan

In-house change only solution to ‘present anarchy’: PPP

Recorder Report 05 Jan 2022

LAHORE: Central Information Secretary Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Faisal Karim Kundi has said that an in-house change is the only solution to present anarchy in the country.

Addressing a joint press conference with Information Secretary PPP Parliamentarian Shazia Murri at the Punjab Secretariat of the party on Tuesday, Kundi said Bilawal has been pointing out from the day one that resigning from assemblies would not work and only an in-house change would be the viable option to get rid of an incompetent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). “Bilawal Bhutto can manage a no-confidence move if the joint opposition assigns him this target,” he said.

Kundi said Bilawal Bhutto would preside over a central executive committee meeting of the party on the birthday of party’s founder chairman Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto on Wednesday (today) at Bilawal House in Lahore. Members of the federal council and political leadership of the province would also attend the meeting, he added.

He said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have carried out moon-sighting of change in the recently-held first phase of local bodies elections. All the relatives of the ruling elite were defeated despite the fact that the prime minister had himself violated the code of conduct. The MNAs and MPAs of the PTI are openly saying that they couldn’t face the public, he added.

On the foreign funding, he criticized the PTI for demanding the Election Commission to collectively open the accounts of all the political parties. It is like the concept of collective weddings, he said.

He also demanded joint investigation teams (JITs) on the killing of political martyrs of PPP and Awami National Party (ANP) during the local bodies’ elections. He alleged that Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur was behind the killing of ANP candidate.

Earlier, Shazia Murri unveiled a white paper on the last three and a half years of the government. She also paid tributes to former governor Punjab Salman Taseer, saying that he was martyred for his bold stance. “He was a brave person who stood bravely despite knowing that he was carrying a dangerous stance,” she added. She criticized the government for its failure in controlling inflation, saying that the last three years were full of disaster instead of any so-called change.

According to her, the PTI could provide details of only 12 accounts out of 77 controversial accounts of foreign funding. She said the leaders had received funds for Shaukat Khanam Cancer Hospital but they asked the philanthropists to issue cheques in the name of PTI.

She also lambasted at the PTI leadership for abusing the opponents throughout the last three and a half years. She said inflation has touched 11.75 percent in the country and all the essential items are out of the reach of a common man in the country. A cake cutting ceremony was also held at the end of the press conference.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

