President asks Virtual University to enhance presence in remote areas

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has asked Virtual University (VU) to enhance its presence in the remote areas of the country, particularly, Balochistan, Sindh, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan, so that people of the far-flung areas could benefit from its courses and e-learning programmes.

The president expressed these views, while chairing a follow-up meeting on Virtual University of Pakistan, at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday.

He underlined the need for promoting online education and virtual training in various fields to meet requirements of the market.

Prof Dr Arshad Saleem Bhatti, Rector, VU, gave a detailed presentation on the role and performance of the university in promoting e-learning in the country as well as providing various skills to the people.

He highlighted that the university had enrolled 55,882 students in 2021, which was a significant development.

He informed that the university was establishing computer laboratories at local degree colleges/universities in various districts of the country to provide marketable skills and courses to students of the local areas.

