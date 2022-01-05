Technological advancement: SSUET, Saylani Welfare sign MoU

KARACHI: Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Saylani Welfare and Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) to promote the vision of the President of Pakistan, Arif Alvi, for technological advancement.

The purpose of the MoU is to introduce new technologies to the youth and update them with the latest trends to compete in global market. SSUET Registrar Engr Cdre Syed Sarfraz Ali (retd) and Maulana Bashir Farooqui Qadri, chairman of Saylani Welfare Trust, singed the MoU in the presence of Chancellor Jawaid Anwar and Vice Chancellor Prof Vali Uddin.

Saylani Welfare Trust chairman Maulana Bashir Farooqui said Saylani Welfare Trust will take care of all the financial aspects of this programme and we will work transparently for the betterment of all Pakistani youth to adopt latest technologies. We want Pakistan to become global hub for AI, data science, cloud native computing, block chain and internet of things.

SSUET Chancellor Jawaid Anwar said the president’s vision is aligned with the vision of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan and SSUET is already working for uplifting the youth of Karachi and Pakistan.

