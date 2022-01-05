ANL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.18%)
ASC 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.92%)
ASL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.61%)
AVN 103.00 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (6.74%)
BOP 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.02%)
FNEL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.08%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.97%)
GGL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.47%)
GTECH 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.51%)
KOSM 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 36.57 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.72%)
PACE 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (7.03%)
PIBTL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.08%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.41%)
PTC 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.2%)
SNGP 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.6%)
TELE 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.56%)
TPL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TPLP 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.29%)
TREET 43.49 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (3.62%)
TRG 123.58 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (3.59%)
UNITY 28.21 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.71%)
WAVES 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.01%)
WTL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.31%)
YOUW 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
BR100 4,671 Increased By 61.6 (1.34%)
BR30 20,091 Increased By 602.5 (3.09%)
KSE100 45,391 Increased By 504 (1.12%)
KSE30 17,859 Increased By 212.8 (1.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Pakistan

Technological advancement: SSUET, Saylani Welfare sign MoU

Recorder Report 05 Jan 2022

KARACHI: Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Saylani Welfare and Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) to promote the vision of the President of Pakistan, Arif Alvi, for technological advancement.

The purpose of the MoU is to introduce new technologies to the youth and update them with the latest trends to compete in global market. SSUET Registrar Engr Cdre Syed Sarfraz Ali (retd) and Maulana Bashir Farooqui Qadri, chairman of Saylani Welfare Trust, singed the MoU in the presence of Chancellor Jawaid Anwar and Vice Chancellor Prof Vali Uddin.

Saylani Welfare Trust chairman Maulana Bashir Farooqui said Saylani Welfare Trust will take care of all the financial aspects of this programme and we will work transparently for the betterment of all Pakistani youth to adopt latest technologies. We want Pakistan to become global hub for AI, data science, cloud native computing, block chain and internet of things.

SSUET Chancellor Jawaid Anwar said the president’s vision is aligned with the vision of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan and SSUET is already working for uplifting the youth of Karachi and Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

mou SSUET Saylani Welfare Syed University of Engineering and Technology

