OGDCL, Fatimid Foundation ink agreement

ISLAMABAD: OGDCL a flagship E&P company in petroleum sector in Pakistan is striving to improve the livelihood of the communities through CSR initiatives in social sectors. Keeping in view the demands for health facilities from locals, CSR has given maximum importance to health sector in recent years.

Few of the best projects in health sector include OGDCL Free Mammography Camps, OGDCL Free Surgical Eye Camps, free of cost treatment and medicines to the locals through OGDCL’s dispensaries throughout the country around its operating fields. Another feather in the cap in this series is the proposed OGDCL – Fatimid Centre at Dera Ismail Khan for the people of Southern Districts of KPK.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Fatimid Foundation is the first charitable blood transfusion centre which has been providing blood transfusion and related services to Thalassemia patients in Peshawar since 1988.

Keeping in view the heavy influx of patients from southern districts of KPK at Fatimid Peshawar Centre, another centre is proposed to be established at Dera Ismail Khan. Construction of OGDCL-Fatimid Centre will be completed in approximately in 18 months time and is expected to start its operation afterwards.

