BoP, University of Health Sciences sign CMS agreement

LAHORE: The Bank of Punjab and the University of Health Sciences have signed a service level agreement for provision of cash management services. A ceremony to mark this event was held in Lahore which was attended by Farid Khan (Group Chief Corporate & Investment Banking - BOP) and Professor Dr Javed Akram (Vice Chancellor-UHS). Nadeem Butt-Head PSDD BOP, Reza Asghar-Head Transaction Banking BOP and other senior officials from both organizations were also present.

The cash management services (CMS) provided by BOP will play a pivotal role for the MBBS & BDS admission program and fee collections at UHS. BOP has arranged host-to-host connectivity along with a customized CMS module, which will greatly facilitate online admissions process, uploading of student documentation through the BOP web portal and fee collection.

