Dr Yasmin tests positive for Covid-19
05 Jan 2022
LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has been tested positive of coronavirus.
A spokesman of the Health Department confirmed on Tuesday that Corona test of Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid was positive. The spokesperson said Dr Yasmin Rashid was taking necessary precautions and has placed herself under home quarantine.
