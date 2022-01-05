ANL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.18%)
ASC 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.92%)
ASL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.61%)
AVN 103.00 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (6.74%)
BOP 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.02%)
FNEL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.08%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.97%)
GGL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.47%)
GTECH 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.51%)
KOSM 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 36.57 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.72%)
PACE 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (7.03%)
PIBTL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.08%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.41%)
PTC 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.2%)
SNGP 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.6%)
TELE 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.56%)
TPL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TPLP 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.29%)
TREET 43.49 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (3.62%)
TRG 123.58 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (3.59%)
UNITY 28.21 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.71%)
WAVES 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.01%)
WTL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.31%)
YOUW 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
BR100 4,671 Increased By 61.6 (1.34%)
BR30 20,091 Increased By 602.5 (3.09%)
KSE100 45,391 Increased By 504 (1.12%)
KSE30 17,859 Increased By 212.8 (1.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rouble edges down, stocks near monthly high

Reuters 05 Jan 2022

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble edged lower in light trade on Tuesday, while the benchmark MOEX stock index rose to an almost one-month high amid higher oil prices. At 0700 GMT, the rouble was 0.14% weaker against the dollar at 74.65 and held steady to trade at 84.31 versus the euro.

Oil prices rose on Tuesday as investors embraced expectations that oil producers will add supply at a meeting on Tuesday as a sign that fuel demand remains robust despite the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The rouble has been under increased pressure since October as Western nations have expressed concerns about Russia’s military build-up near neighbouring Ukraine. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday discussed the military buildup with the Bucharest Nine group of NATO allies, the State Department said.

Euro Russian rouble Oil prices US dollar MOEX stock index

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Rouble edges down, stocks near monthly high

Swelling import bill: Covid-19 vaccine purchase identified as primary reason

Proposed transaction of Discos: PC fails to hire financial advisers

OPEC+ agrees oil output increase from February

Tarin lays copy of ‘mini-budget’ in Senate amid uproar

SBP releases quarterly compendium: Banking sector assets surge to Rs28.79trn by Q3CY21-end

Effective Jan 1: GST on POL products increased

‘End-of-life’: Old BlackBerries no longer work

Two IPPs serve payment notices to govt

4 new assets to be added to Sukuk structure: Rs300-400bn borrowing from IB sector to bridge fiscal deficit

Withdrawal of textile policy termed ‘deadliest U-turn’

Read more stories