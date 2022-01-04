Gulf Cooperation Council secretary-general to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Nayef bin Falah Al-Hajraf, will visit Pakistan on Wednesday at the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Foreign Office (FO) said that Al-Hajraf will hold delegation-level talks with FM Qureshi and will also meet the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin and Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood.

"The visit offers the two sides an opportunity to review mutual cooperation and take steps to foster enhanced collaboration in diverse fields, with a renewed focus on trade and economic relations between Pakistan and the GCC Member States," FO said.

The FO said that Pakistan enjoys long-standing cordial relations with the Member States of the GCC which are rooted firmly in shared faith, values and culture.

"The visit of the Secretary General is expected to further broaden and diversify avenues of cooperation between Pakistan and the GCC," FO said.