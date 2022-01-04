ANL 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.76%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.71%)
ASL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.28%)
AVN 100.80 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (4.46%)
BOP 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
CNERGY 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
FFL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.45%)
FNEL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.62%)
GGGL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.28%)
GGL 24.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
GTECH 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
HUMNL 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.77%)
KEL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
KOSM 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 36.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.25%)
PACE 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.29%)
PIBTL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
PRL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.55%)
PTC 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.2%)
SNGP 34.86 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.9%)
TELE 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.77%)
TPL 16.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.06%)
TPLP 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.42%)
TREET 42.82 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.03%)
TRG 122.82 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (2.95%)
UNITY 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.41%)
WAVES 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.35%)
YOUW 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 52.9 (1.15%)
BR30 19,970 Increased By 481.5 (2.47%)
KSE100 45,212 Increased By 325 (0.72%)
KSE30 17,778 Increased By 131.4 (0.74%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Chip-related, auto stocks help Japan's Nikkei post six-week closing high

Reuters 04 Jan 2022

TOKYO: Japan's Nikkei jumped to a six-week closing high on Tuesday, the first trading session of the new year, as chip-related heavyweights rose after Wall Street's strong finish overnight and a softer yen boosted automakers.

The Nikkei share average rose 1.77% to 29,301.79, its highest close since Nov. 25, wrapping up the first trading day of a new year on positive note for the first time since 2018. A 6.13% jump in Toyota Motor lifted the broader Topix 1.9% to 2,030.22.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average posted record closing highs, led by Tesla's 13.5% jump and as investors cheered Apple becoming the first company to hit a $3 trillion market value.

"The US market's strong finish lifted investor sentiment in Japan," said Kentaro Hayashi, a senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

"Investors tend to buy heavyweights when the sentiment is strong. That explains why chip-related shares led the gains."

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron rose 3.23% and was the biggest contributor to the Nikkei's rise, followed by semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest, which gained 3.67%, and wafer maker Shin-Etsu Chemical, up 3.69%.

Automakers climbed 4.5%, with Toyota leading the gains following a report that the company was planning to launch its own operating system, which would be capable of handling advanced operations such as autonomous driving.

Honda Motor rose 3.07% and Nissan Motor gained 6.17% as the US dollar reached its strongest level in more than a month against the yen.

Investors shrugged off concerns about the spread of the coronavirus even after Tokyo confirmed on Monday the highest number of daily infections since October, with increasing cases of the Omicron variant.

Air-conditioner maker Daikin Industries fell the most among the top 30 core Topix names with a drop of 0.84%, followed by SoftBank Group, which was down 0.88%.

Japan's Nikkei

