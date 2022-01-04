ANL 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.76%)
ASC 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.57%)
ASL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.61%)
AVN 100.89 Increased By ▲ 4.39 (4.55%)
BOP 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
CNERGY 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
FFL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.69%)
FNEL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.72%)
GGGL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.28%)
GGL 24.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
GTECH 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
HUMNL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
KEL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
MLCF 36.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.25%)
PACE 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.29%)
PIBTL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.08%)
PRL 14.92 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.34%)
PTC 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.2%)
SNGP 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.02%)
TELE 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.7%)
TPL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TPLP 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.02%)
TREET 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2%)
TRG 123.02 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (3.12%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.52%)
WAVES 15.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.82%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.35%)
YOUW 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
BR100 4,664 Increased By 54.4 (1.18%)
BR30 19,977 Increased By 488.2 (2.5%)
KSE100 45,220 Increased By 333 (0.74%)
KSE30 17,782 Increased By 135.4 (0.77%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
India's spends record $55.7bn on gold imports in 2021

Reuters 04 Jan 2022

MUMBAI: India splurged a record $55.7 billion on gold imports in 2021, buying more than double the previous year's tonnage as a price drop favoured retail buyers and pent up demand emerged for weddings that were delayed when the pandemic first hit.

The previously unreported details of the world's second biggest consumer nation's soaring imports were disclosed to Reuters by a senior government official who requested anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to media.

The 2021 gold import bill easily doubled the $22 billion spent in 2020, and surpassed the previous high, set in 2011, of $53.9 billion, according to the official, who tracks broad import trends.

In volume terms, India imported 1,050 tonnes of gold in 2021, the most in a decade, and far more than 430 tonnes imported in 2020, the official said.

While global bullion prices drew support from the strong demand in India, the outlay on imports would have added to pressure on the country's ailing rupee.

"Last year demand was robust as lots of weddings were postponed to 2021 from 2020 because of the coronavirus outbreak," said Harshad Ajmera, a gold wholesaler in Kolkata.

Indian authorities imposed strict lockdowns during the first waves of the pandemic in 2020, hitting gold demand during the wedding season and key festivals such as Akshay Tritiya, when buying gold is considered auspicious.

Gold is regarded an essential part of the bride's dowry in India and is also a popular wedding gift. Ajmera noted a price correction had made gold more affordable for retail consumers in India early last year.

Local gold prices hit a record high of 56,191 rupees per 10 grams in August 2020, but fell back to 43,320 rupees in March 2021, when monthly imports spiked to a record 177 tonnes.

India gold import

Comments

1000 characters

