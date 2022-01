BANGKOK: Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved a 3.185 trillion baht ($95.50 billion) budget for the 2023 fiscal year, a government spokesman said in a statement.

The budget was 2.74%, or 85 billion baht, higher than the previous year, spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said. Thailand's 2023 fiscal year begins in October 2022 and ends in September 2023.