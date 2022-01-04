ANL 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.76%)
South Korea stocks flat as stronger dollar offsets New Year optimism

  • The benchmark KOSPI ended up 0.47 points, or 0.02%, at 2,989.24, following a 0.37% gain on Monday
Reuters Updated 04 Jan 2022

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed little changed on Tuesday as New Year optimism was offset by a stronger dollar holding back foreign investors and institutional investors continuing to offload shares after the ex-dividend date.

** The Korean won ended lower, after having hit a 12-week low earlier in the day, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended up 0.47 points, or 0.02%, at 2,989.24, following a 0.37% gain on Monday.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.13%, while platform company Naver fell 2.79%.

** The US dollar strengthened as money markets were seen having fully priced in a first US rate increase by May, and two more by the end of 2022, CME Group's FedWatch programme showed.

** That offset a boost from Wall Street, which was driven overnight by strong gains in Apple and Tesla.

** "Institutional investors continued their sell-off since the ex-dividend date (of South Korean equities) last week, while the stronger dollar limited investment from foreign investors," said Daishin Securities' analyst Lee Kyoung-min.

** On the main board, foreigners bought net 93.8 billion won ($78.56 million) worth of shares.

** The won was quoted at 1,194.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.19% lower than its previous close. It fell as much as 0.37% in early trade to its lowest level since Oct. 13.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,193.9, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,194.7.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 point to 108.84.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.9 basis point to 1.865%.

