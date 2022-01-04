ANL 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.76%)
ASC 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.57%)
ASL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.61%)
AVN 100.89 Increased By ▲ 4.39 (4.55%)
BOP 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
CNERGY 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
FFL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.69%)
FNEL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.72%)
GGGL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.28%)
GGL 24.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
GTECH 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
HUMNL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
KEL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
MLCF 36.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.25%)
PACE 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.29%)
PIBTL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.08%)
PRL 14.92 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.34%)
PTC 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.2%)
SNGP 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.02%)
TELE 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.7%)
TPL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TPLP 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.02%)
TREET 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2%)
TRG 123.02 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (3.12%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.52%)
WAVES 15.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.82%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.35%)
YOUW 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
BR100 4,664 Increased By 54.4 (1.18%)
BR30 19,977 Increased By 488.2 (2.5%)
KSE100 45,220 Increased By 333 (0.74%)
KSE30 17,782 Increased By 135.4 (0.77%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Aussie, kiwi rally attempts falter as Omicron surges

Reuters 04 Jan 2022

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars were pinned near two-week lows in holiday-thinned trade on Tuesday, weighed in part by the possibility that Australia's surge in COVID-19 cases might make the central bank a bit more dovish.

The Aussie last held around $0.7200.

It has failed at several attempts to breach resistance around $0.7275 recently and has been testing support just below $0.7190.

Australia's COVID-19 cases touched a fresh pandemic high on Tuesday amid an Omicron surge in the eastern states that sent hospitalisations in New South Wales to a new peak.

"We've seen a rapid surge in cases to more than 30,000 - the peak of previous waves, for context, in Australia was around 2,000 a day," said Goldman Sachs economist Andrew Tilton.

Authorities seem confident that high vaccination rates will prevent serious illness, but strained testing infrastructure and shortages of rapid antigen kits are disrupting some businesses as workers isolate awaiting test results.

The Reserve Bank of Australia had, before Christmas, sounded optimistic Omicron would not derail Australia's economic recovery, but the speed of its spread has been unsettling.

New Zealand reported its first community-transmission Omicron case on Tuesday, though total numbers there remain very low.

The New Zealand dollar was steady at $0.6787 on Tuesday and it too has seen recent rally attempts stall around $0.6855.

In the bond market, Australian government bond futures fell with the three-year bond contract down 5.5 ticks at 98.760. The 10-year contract dropped 6 ticks to a one-month low 98.220.

New Zealand dollars

