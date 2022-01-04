US oil may retest support at $74.98

SINGAPORE: US oil may retest a support at $74.98 per barrel, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling into the range of $72.87 to $73.99.

A resistance zone of $76.59-$76.95 still looks strong. Oil may consolidate below this range further before being able to break it.

The correction triggered by the resistance zone may consist of three waves. So far, only the first wave is over.

The current wave b may end around $76.95, to be then reversed by the wave c. A break above $76.95 could lead to a gain to $78.54.

