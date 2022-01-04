ANL 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.76%)
ASC 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.49%)
ASL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.61%)
AVN 100.68 Increased By ▲ 4.18 (4.33%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
CNERGY 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
FFL 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.88%)
FNEL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.72%)
GGGL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.28%)
GGL 24.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
GTECH 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
HUMNL 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.77%)
KEL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
MLCF 36.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.25%)
PACE 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.29%)
PIBTL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
PRL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.62%)
PTC 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.2%)
SNGP 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.02%)
TELE 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.01%)
TPL 16.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.06%)
TPLP 32.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.75%)
TREET 42.80 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.98%)
TRG 122.85 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (2.98%)
UNITY 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.86%)
WAVES 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.35%)
YOUW 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 52.3 (1.14%)
BR30 19,961 Increased By 472 (2.42%)
KSE100 45,215 Increased By 328.4 (0.73%)
KSE30 17,780 Increased By 133.8 (0.76%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Japanese shares track Wall Street's record highs in strong start to 2022

Reuters 04 Jan 2022

TOKYO: Japanese shares jumped more than 1% on the first trading day of the year on Tuesday, led by strong performances in chip-related heavyweights and automakers, while Wall Street's overnight upbeat finish also boosted risk appetite.

The Nikkei share average was up 1.4% at 29,190.05, as of 0207 GMT, and the broader Topix advanced 1.25% to 2,017.17.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average posted closing record highs overnight, led by Tesla's 13.5% jump and as investors cheered reports Apple became the first company to hit a $3 trillion market capitalization.

"US market's strong finish has lifted investor sentiment in Japan," said Kentaro Hayashi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

"Investors tend to buy heavyweights when the sentiment is strong. That explains why chip-related shares led the gains."

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron, up 3.18%, was the biggest contributor to the Nikkei's rise, followed by semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest , which gained 3.67%.

Automakers climbed 3.12%, with Toyota Motor leading the gains following a report that the company is planning to launch its own operating system, which would be capable of handling advanced operations such as autonomous driving.

Honda Motor rose 2.29% and Nissan Motor gained 4.53% on a weakener yen and amid hopes for a production recovery this year, market participants said.

Investors shrugged off concerns about the spread of the coronavirus even after Tokyo confirmed on Monday the highest number of daily infections since October, with increasing cases of the Omicron variant.

Trading firms were worst performers among the top 30 core Topix names, with Mitsui & Co slipping 0.28% and Itochu losing 0.34%.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 0.46 billion, compared with the average of 1.14 billion in the past 30 days.

