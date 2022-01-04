ANL 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.76%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.71%)
ASL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.95%)
AVN 100.95 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (4.61%)
BOP 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
CNERGY 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
FFL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.59%)
FNEL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.95%)
GGGL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.28%)
GGL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
GTECH 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.77%)
KEL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
KOSM 4.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 36.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.25%)
PACE 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.29%)
PIBTL 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
PRL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.62%)
PTC 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.2%)
SNGP 34.86 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.9%)
TELE 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.64%)
TPL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.83%)
TPLP 32.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.78%)
TREET 42.92 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.26%)
TRG 122.85 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (2.98%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.52%)
WAVES 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
WTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.87%)
YOUW 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
BR100 4,663 Increased By 53.5 (1.16%)
BR30 19,963 Increased By 473.9 (2.43%)
KSE100 45,232 Increased By 345.6 (0.77%)
KSE30 17,784 Increased By 137 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Australian shares kick off 2022 higher on Wall Street boost

Reuters 04 Jan 2022

Australian shares rose on Tuesday, boosted by energy and mining stocks, as investors took cues from a strong overnight session on Wall Street and brushed aside concerns around soaring COVID-19 infections and hospitalisations in the country.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.9% at 7,510 by 2338 GMT, building on its near 2% gain over the past couple of weeks.

Major indexes on Wall Street notched record closing highs on the first trading day of the year, helped by gains in Tesla Inc and banks.

That helped investors look past the country hitting a record of more than 37,000 new cases on Monday, with sentiment aided by the Australian government pinning hopes on the Omicron variant's mild impact to support its economic reopening plan.

Energy stocks were among the top gainers on the Australian bourse, rising as much as 2.7% to notch their biggest one-day gain since Nov. 23. They tracked oil prices that gained overnight on hopes of demand recovery in 2022.

Major oil and gas explorer Santos added more than 2%, while Whitehaven Coal surged as much as 9.2% - its biggest intraday gain since July 16, 2021.

Miners advanced as much as 1.4% to hit their highest in over three months. Lynas Rare Earths and Vulcan Energy Resources jumped 6.4% and 5.8%, respectively.

Financials also rose, driven by gains in the so-called "Big Four" banks - up between 0.8% and 1.1%.

Firefinch Ltd, which is not part of the ASX 200, jumped 2.9% to hit a near 11-year high after it approved a final investment decision for the Goulamina Lithium Project in Mali.

Gold explorers were among the few losers, dropping 0.6% due to weaker bullion prices. Westgold Resources fell 3.2% to top losses on the sub-index.

The New Zealand stock market is closed on Tuesday for a public holiday.

Australian shares

