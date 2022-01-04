ANL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.02%)
ASC 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
ASL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.41%)
AVN 99.00 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.59%)
BOP 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
CNERGY 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
FNEL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
GGGL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.62%)
GGL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
GTECH 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
MLCF 36.43 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.34%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.86%)
PIBTL 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
PRL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
PTC 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 35.12 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.66%)
TELE 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.09%)
TPL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
TPLP 32.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.66%)
TREET 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.26%)
TRG 120.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.8%)
UNITY 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WAVES 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.39%)
YOUW 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
BR100 4,637 Increased By 27.2 (0.59%)
BR30 19,740 Increased By 251.7 (1.29%)
KSE100 45,050 Increased By 163.1 (0.36%)
KSE30 17,705 Increased By 58 (0.33%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Hawala, hundi network busted, Rs5bn transactions detected

INP 04 Jan 2022

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed on Monday to have busted a network of people involved in the illegal hawala and hundi business.

According to a spokesperson for the FIA, seven members of the network involved in illegal money trade in Karachi, Lahore and Quetta have been apprehended.

The detained suspects were identified as Sajid Ismail, Kalam Badshah, Saqib Ahmed, Raza, Zulfiqar Ali, Nauman, and Shafiq.

The spokesperson revealed that a whopping Rs4.96 billion worth of transactions were carried out through four bank accounts owned by Waris Khan, the owner of a private firm.

Three members of the network, Awal Khan, Waris and Taimur Khan, are on the run. An FIR has been registered against the suspects.

The FIA has obtained physical remand of the arrested suspects until Jan 6 for investigation.

FIA hawala and hundi business illegal money

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Hawala, hundi network busted, Rs5bn transactions detected

Pakistan-China Business Investment Forum launched: Exports now under increased focus, says PM

New framework: SBP to grant two types of digital bank licences

Scarcity of urea fertilizer: Minister grilled by his cabinet colleagues

Agreement for return, readmission inked: All set to welcome Pakistanis residing illegally in UK, Ireland

Rs343bn exemptions withdrawn: Rs251bn will be refunded/adjusted to pharma, other sectors

39 MPs didn’t pay income tax

93 MPs among non-filers

MPs’ tax directory for 2019 released by FBR: Who paid how much tax?

PM orders establishment of crop research centres in Punjab, KPK

Import purposes: ECs ask SBP to restrict banks from $ forward booking

Read more stories