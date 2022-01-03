ANL 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.04%)
ASC 13.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
ASL 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (6.07%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
FCCL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
FFBL 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.19%)
FFL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
FNEL 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.89%)
GGGL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.34%)
GGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.91%)
HUMNL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.02%)
JSCL 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
KAPCO 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.89%)
MDTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.28%)
MLCF 36.19 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.78%)
NETSOL 94.67 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.23%)
PACE 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PAEL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.62%)
POWER 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.2%)
PTC 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.53%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.05%)
SNGP 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.8%)
TELE 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.64%)
TRG 118.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.31%)
UNITY 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
WTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.96%)
BR100 4,601 Increased By 30.7 (0.67%)
BR30 19,480 Increased By 147.1 (0.76%)
KSE100 44,739 Increased By 142.8 (0.32%)
KSE30 17,575 Increased By 73.5 (0.42%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,943
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,235
70824hr
Sindh
482,826
Punjab
445,445
Balochistan
33,644
Islamabad
108,755
KPK
181,469
Gold steadies near 6-week high as firmer yields offset Omicron woes

Reuters 03 Jan 2022

Gold scaled a six-week high before it gave up gains to trade flat on Monday, as safe-haven buying fuelled by an Omicron-driven surge in COVID-19 infections countered pressure from higher US Treasury yields.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,826.58 per ounce by 0313 GMT, after hitting it highest since Nov. 22 at $1,831.49 earlier in the session. US gold futures were down 0.1% to $1,826.70.

"Gold prices would not free-fall as real rates and real yields would remain very close to zero until the coast is all clear from the strains of COVID-19," Phillip Futures analyst Avtar Sandu said in a note.

Continued focus on the Ukraine border with Russia had brought investors' interest back to gold as a safe haven, and a weaker dollar provided further support to the metal, he added.

Benchmark 10-year US Treasuries ended 2021 with the largest yield increase since 2013. Higher yields raise the opportunity cost of holding non-interest paying gold.

The US dollar index held close to one-month lows touched last Friday, boosting gold's demand by making the metal cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

Over 4,000 flights were cancelled around the world on Sunday, with more than half of them US flights, adding to the toll of holiday week travel disruptions due to adverse weather and the surge in COVID-19 cases.

US President Joe Biden told Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that the United States and its allies would "respond decisively" if Russia further invades Ukraine, the White House said in a statement.

Spot gold faces a resistance at $1,830 per ounce, and it may hover around this level or retrace towards a support at $1,815, according to Reuters' technical analyst Wang Tao.

Spot silver shed 0.5% to $23.15 an ounce, platinum gained 0.4% to $966.00, and palladium rose 0.4% to $1,899.81.

