ANL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.74%)
ASC 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.04%)
ASL 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.31%)
BOP 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FCCL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
FFBL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.02%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
FNEL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.21%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.98%)
GGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.49%)
HUMNL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.02%)
JSCL 15.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.89%)
MDTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.46%)
MLCF 36.22 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.86%)
NETSOL 94.61 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.17%)
PACE 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PAEL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.62%)
POWER 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
PRL 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.56%)
PTC 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.12%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.37%)
SNGP 33.98 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.74%)
TELE 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
TRG 118.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.11%)
UNITY 26.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.79%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.44%)
BR100 4,600 Increased By 30 (0.66%)
BR30 19,478 Increased By 146 (0.75%)
KSE100 44,751 Increased By 154.5 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,579 Increased By 77.7 (0.44%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,943
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,235
70824hr
Sindh
482,826
Punjab
445,445
Balochistan
33,644
Islamabad
108,755
KPK
181,469
World

UKMTO says it received reports of vessel attacked off Yemen

Reuters 03 Jan 2022

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said late on Sunday it had received reports of an attack on a vessel near Yemen's port of Ras Isa and an investigation was being conducted.

In an advisory issued at 2150 GMT, the UKMTO - part of Britain's Royal Navy - advised mariners to exercise extreme caution in the area.

It put the vessel's position at approximately 23 nautical miles west of Ras Isa oil terminal on the Red Sea.

The last shipping incident near Ras Isa was in late 2019 when Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement briefly seized a Saudi-flagged ship and two South Korean vessels.

Saudi Arabia is leading a military coalition that has been battling the Houthis for more than six years. The alliance has accused the movement of attacking shipping in the Red Sea, one of the world's busiest maritime lanes leading up to the Suez Canal.

