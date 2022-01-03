ANL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.74%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
ASL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.52%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
CNERGY 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
FCCL 18.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.65%)
FFBL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.02%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
FNEL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.81%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.98%)
GGL 24.74 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.87%)
HUMNL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.02%)
JSCL 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
KAPCO 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.19%)
MDTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.28%)
MLCF 36.22 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.86%)
NETSOL 94.60 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.15%)
PACE 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PAEL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.62%)
POWER 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.05%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.05%)
SNGP 33.99 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.77%)
TELE 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.51%)
TRG 118.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.21%)
UNITY 26.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.79%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.44%)
BR100 4,601 Increased By 30.5 (0.67%)
BR30 19,482 Increased By 149.7 (0.77%)
KSE100 44,743 Increased By 146.7 (0.33%)
KSE30 17,573 Increased By 71.5 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,943
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,235
70824hr
Sindh
482,826
Punjab
445,445
Balochistan
33,644
Islamabad
108,755
KPK
181,469
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm starts 2022 with 4% jump amid prospects of tight output

Reuters 03 Jan 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Palm oil futures jumped nearly 4% on Monday, supported by expectations of tight production in the first half of 2022 while recent floods in several states in Peninsular Malaysia also added to concerns over some supply slowdown.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 186 ringgit, or 3.96%, at 4,883 ringgit ($1,170.98) a tonne, by the midday break, hitting its highest level in more than three weeks.

Palm logged its third straight annual gain after rising 30.7% in 2021 as a pandemic-fuelled labour shortage hammered output in the world's second-largest producer while demand picked up after countries eased lockdowns.

Prices are set to average around 4,149.57 ringgit ($995.34) this year.

Concerns about floods affecting production are likely to set in and cushion selling activities seen last week, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Seven states in Malaysia were hit by floods, as of Sunday, and thousands more people were evacuated, taking the total affected by heavy rainfall in the last two weeks to over 125,000, Malaysia's National Disaster Management Agency said over the weekend.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 1.13%. The Dalian Commodity Exchange will be closed on Monday for the new year holiday.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm prices are expected to stay strong in 2022 as production will remain constrained due to soaring fertiliser costs and long-standing labour shortages, the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries said last week.

An escape from the 4,676 ringgit to 4,751 ringgit per tonne range could suggest a direction for palm oil, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Oil Palm

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Palm starts 2022 with 4% jump amid prospects of tight output

Dec exports surge 16.7pc to $2.76bn YoY: Dawood

Three agreements with KE: Secy Power summons internal meeting

‘Fake’ undertaking for Nawaz: govt to approach LHC for action against Shehbaz

Chinese cos help Pakistan cut cellphone imports

Wheat flour prices: Umar hits out at Sindh govt

Africa duty-free trade programme: US cuts off Ethiopia, Mali, Guinea

Jul-Dec 2021: Trade deficit touches $25bn mark

IMF to approve tranche only after prior actions are carried out: govt

Lillah Jhelum dual carriageway: PM for allocation of funds

FBR’s Board-in-Council decides to establish Toshakhana

Read more stories