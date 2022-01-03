Spot gold may hover around $1,830 or drop towards $1,815

SINGAPORE: Spot gold faces a resistance at $1,830 per ounce, it may hover around this level or retrace towards a support at $1,815.

The resistance is identified as the 61.8% retracement of the downtrend from $1,876.90.

The previous resistance at $1,815 triggered two deep corrections.

The current resistance is stronger and may cause another one.

A break above $1,830 could lead to a gain to $1,848.

