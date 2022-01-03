ANL 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.12%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
ASL 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.31%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
FCCL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
FFBL 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.19%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.89%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.98%)
GGL 24.77 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.99%)
HUMNL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.02%)
JSCL 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
KAPCO 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.89%)
MDTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.28%)
MLCF 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.81%)
NETSOL 94.60 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.15%)
PACE 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PAEL 22.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.02%)
PIBTL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.48%)
POWER 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.05%)
SNGP 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.8%)
TELE 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.58%)
TRG 118.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.34%)
UNITY 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
WTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.96%)
BR100 4,602 Increased By 32 (0.7%)
BR30 19,477 Increased By 144.6 (0.75%)
KSE100 44,735 Increased By 139 (0.31%)
KSE30 17,573 Increased By 71 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,943
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,235
70824hr
Sindh
482,826
Punjab
445,445
Balochistan
33,644
Islamabad
108,755
KPK
181,469
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Mominul, Das propel Bangladesh in first New Zealand Test

AFP 03 Jan 2022

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: Half-centuries for a composed Mominul Haque and a feisty Liton Das had Bangladesh on the verge of a first-innings lead over New Zealand at tea on day three of the first Test on Monday.

The tourists were a healthy 307 for four in reply to New Zealand's 328 at Mount Maunganui.

Captain Mominul faced 175 deliveries for his 61 while Das reached 51 off 97 balls on a track favourable for batting under a hot sun and cloudless sky.

The pair put on 104 for the unbroken fifth wicket.

Das had been rollicking along to reach 40 from 46 balls before slowing down as his 11th half-century neared.

Only once before in nine Tests in New Zealand have Bangladesh held a first-innings lead but on that occasion -- in Wellington four years ago -- the second innings did not go their way and they lost by seven wickets.

Neil Wagner and Kyle Jamieson have been the most likely New Zealand bowlers, with Wagner accounting for Mahmudul Hasan Joy for 78 and no-balled when he had Mominul caught behind.

Jamieson trapped Mominul in front with the second ball after lunch but the ball had pitched just outside leg stump, and a Mominul edge off Trent Boult landed just short of Ross Taylor.

Boult did have success with the wicket of Mushfiqur Rahim, bowled for 12, but had trouble trying to contain Das, who hit the left-armer to the fence on both sides of the wicket.

Mominul was equally harsh on Tim Southee in his first spell after lunch with back-to-back fours, one through covers and one to third man to underscore the freedom with which the batsmen were scoring.

New Zealand Bangladesh Mominul Haque Liton Das

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Mominul, Das propel Bangladesh in first New Zealand Test

Dec exports surge 16.7pc to $2.76bn YoY: Dawood

Three agreements with KE: Secy Power summons internal meeting

‘Fake’ undertaking for Nawaz: govt to approach LHC for action against Shehbaz

Chinese cos help Pakistan cut cellphone imports

Wheat flour prices: Umar hits out at Sindh govt

Africa duty-free trade programme: US cuts off Ethiopia, Mali, Guinea

Jul-Dec 2021: Trade deficit touches $25bn mark

IMF to approve tranche only after prior actions are carried out: govt

Lillah Jhelum dual carriageway: PM for allocation of funds

FBR’s Board-in-Council decides to establish Toshakhana

Read more stories